WHEN Adnyamathanha/Narungga man Temaana Sanderson-Bromley painted a suit he’d bought at the op shop for his final year 12 art prac, he called it We have survived the white man’s world.

Then he wore the suit to his graduation and painted a feature section on his partner’s dress to match – which she loved.

The 18-year-old Adelaide entrepreneur is a talented artist and was the youngest ever winner of the Don Dunstan Foundation Art Award earlier this year.

He also won the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year in the national Teens in Business Awards for his business Mardlaapa Designs.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in clothing and art,” Temaana told the Koori Mail.

“I wanted to make my own clothes and at the end of 2021, I started my own business Mardlaapa Designs.” Temaana said he sources clothes from Australian companies and screen prints his own art designs onto…