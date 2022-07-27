Debra Dank loves stories. And she loves Country.

Her new book We Come With This Place combines those loves.

Debra is a Gudanji/Wakaja woman who has spent her career in education, completing her PhD at Deakin University in 2021.

She was the first project manager for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) when it was formed in 2011.

After receiving a scholarship from Deakin University to complete the research component of her studies, Deb travelled home to Gudanji Country in the Northern Territory with her husband Rick…