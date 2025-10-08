The commanding cosmic presence of Kith and Kin

By Christian Morrow – At the heart of Archie Moore’s monumental Venice Biennale Golden Lion winning installation (Kith and Kin) lies an uncomfortable story of dispossession and truth-telling that ultimately becomes a cosmic story of connection and Indigenous sovereignty. The site-specific work currently resides at Queensland Art Gallery in a softly lit space dominated by the enormous mural that traces both his Anglo-Scottish and Gamilaroy/ Bigambul family trees, all hand written in chalk on a blackboard background.