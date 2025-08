FIRST Nations big-band soul outfit the Deans of Soul have recently released a new album, titled Peace, Pride and Joy.

Brad Boon, Kurnai drummer, yarns with the Koori Mail about the early days of the band when Fitzroy was a thriving hub of the Aboriginal community in Melbourne.

“We’re a pretty resilient mob. With everything that’s happened to us in the past, present and the future, we still get up and engage…”