The future is a fiction that is open to reinvention

NGARRINDJERI, Narungga, Kaurna and Noongar woman Natasha Wanganeen describes herself as a mum first, before anything else, and her other work just happens to be as an award-winning actress, proud activist, producer, writer and director.

In her next creation Natasha is collaborating with Liam Young, working at the intersection of design, fiction, and futures.

The exhibition titled After the End predicts a different kind of future for its people and the Country we live on.

The exhibit includes both moving and still images, depicting colonisation’s effects and potential solutions and opens in NAARM…