NATIVE title stakeholders, academics, legal experts and government representatives came together with community and cultural leaders for the highly anticipated 2023 Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS) Summit in Western Australia last week.

Held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 5-9, more than 1,000 delegates attended the summit on Noongar Boodja.

For each of the five days of the summit, members of the Noongar community took it in turns to start the day with a smoking ceremony. Delegates were also welcomed to Country by local Elders like Geri Hayden and Liz Hayden.

This year’s theme, ‘Navigating the spaces…