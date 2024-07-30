Tiger Bolton at the top of his game

SHAI Bolton is one of the most valuable commodities in the AFL at the moment and it is this fact that his coach at Richmond, first-year mentor, Adem Yze, has had to hose down speculation about the 25-year-old’s future at Tigerland.

While Bolton has four years left on his current contract, the Tigers are way off from contention and will likely spend the next couple of seasons at the foot of the premiership table.

A Nyoongar man, Bolton is related to the Pickett and Krakouer (maternal) families…