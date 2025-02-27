Time for ‘rubber to hit the road’

INDIGENOUS leaders have declared it’s time for the “rubber to hit the road” as a plan to reduce First Nations’ disadvantage continues to fall short of its goals.

Delivering the Closing the Gap statement at Parliament House, Anthony Albanese recently confirmed just five of 19 targets outlined in the strategy are on track to be met by 2031.

A government plan to improve wellbeing will include capping the cost of essential groceries for people living in remote Indigenous communities. The price cap will apply to…