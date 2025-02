SYDNEY WorldPride is back for 2025 and will once again feature Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert, which will light up the City Recital Hall at Angel Place in Sydney on Thursday, February 27.

Faboriginal Steven Oliver returns as host, joined by ARIA- award-winning hitmaker Emily Wurramara, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Daniel Mateo, the smooth sounds of Sivillion, and performance art icons The Huxleys (Will and Garrett).

The event has been curated…