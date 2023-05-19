A TOP-LEVEL national Indigenous surfing event will mark its 10th year this month, cementing itself as the premier event in its field.

The Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles will mark its return to Djarrak/Bells Beach on Wadawurrung Country on Victoria’s Surf Coast.

The event brings together First Nations surfers from across the country including Western Australia, Queensland, NSW, South Australia and Victoria.

“Surfing Victoria is excited to welcome back the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles to Bells Beach/Djarrak,” Surfing Victoria chief executive Adam Robertson said.

“The event is an incredible showcase of First Nations surfers and a true gathering of surfers from around the country.”

Divisions at the AISTs including Open-age men and women, junior boys and girls under-18s, over- 35s, Elders longboard.

“We’re excited to welcome the leading First Nations surfers to Djarrak for the Australian

Indigenous Surfing Titles,” Surf Coast Shire mayor Liz Pattison said.

“As a council, we support events that encourage people to stay longer on the Surf Coast in our off-peak season, and appreciate and care for this place. It’s exactly what these national titles do, welcoming top First Nations surfers from across Australia to connect with each other and connect with…