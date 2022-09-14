We are deeply saddened with news that Uncle Jack Charles, a dearly loved and respected Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta Elder, has passed.

Uncle Jack was the recipient of this years National NAIDOC Elder of the year award, one of the many tributes to his legacy as a musician and actor across various platforms including television and theatre.

Our thoughts are with family and community during this time and we respectfully acknowledge that now is a time for sorry business.