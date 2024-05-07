Torres Strait Islanders ask court to save island homes

FACED with rising seas and the loss of their homes, two Torres Strait Islander Elders have made a final bid to force the Australian government into action.

Pabai Pabai and Paul Kabai have launched legal action in the Federal Court, seeking orders requiring the government to prevent further climate change harm to their communities, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Closing arguments were finalised last Friday after on-Country hearings in the Torres Strait in 2023, and the judge has adjourned…