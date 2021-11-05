Torres Strait Islander people have been pleading with the Federal Government for years to do more on climate change.

And now, fed up with excuses as their islands suffer the effects of rising seas, leaders from the remote islands of Boigu and Saibai in Gudamalulgal in the Torres Strait (Zenadth Kes) are taking the Australian Government to court.

In a landmark class-action case, Paul Kabai and Pabai Pabai are arguing that the Federal Government has a legal responsibility to ensure Torres Strait Islander peoples are not harmed by the climate crisis. This is the first climate class action brought by First Nations peoples in Australia…