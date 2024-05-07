Touch n’ Go – Torres Strait in a Battle of the Islands

UNDER cloudy skies that brought shade and refreshing winds from the south, 22 teams played their hearts out at the annual Battle of the Islands Touch Championships on Ken Brown Oval at Waiben-Thursday Island last week.

The fast-paced sport, that had a mix of teams from across the Torres Strait, played out over four days, from last Thursday (2 May) through to Sunday (5 May).

The teams played across two separate Men’s Open divisions – Pool A (5 teams) and Pool B (6 teams), a Women’s Open division (8 teams), and an Over 40s Mixed division (3 teams).

The event is hugely popular across the Straits, particularly with social…