Cultural tourism wins out in WA

BY GEOFF VIVIAN

Just four years after starting her own business, Bardi-Jawi woman, Rosanna Angus, from the Dampier Peninsula, north of Broome in Western Australia, has taken out first prize for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism Experiences in the WA Tourism Awards.

Oolin Sunday Island Cultural Tours offers immersive saltwater cultural experiences across Jawi Country and the surrounding islands, sharing stories of heritage, culture, kinship, and the legacy of the Sunday Island Mission.