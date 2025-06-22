Townsville Primary Schools visit Palm Island

QLD: NINE visiting primary school teams from Townsville cruised across the ocean by ferry to Palm Island and competed against local teams from Bwgcolman State and St Michael’s Catholic for the prestigious Obe Geia Challenge.

It was held at Barracudas Oval on May 30, which was the first Day of Reconciliation Week.

The Obe Geia Challenge is named after former Cowboys NRL player Obe Geia Jnr from Palm Island and was established by the Cowboys in 2009 with the primary objective of using rugby league to promote inclusivity and unity among diverse cultures.

Cowboys Programs Manager Ray Thompson said that throughout the carnival, sportsmanship remained at the heart of the competition.