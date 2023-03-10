TRADITIONAL Owners from Murujuga on Western Australia’s Burrup Peninsular have travelled across the continent to protest outside the Sydney office of Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

The protest follows a community campaign launch held in Redfern on February 26 where Murujuga Traditional Owners teamed up with Gadigal Traditional Owners to escalate their fight for better protection of sacred Murujuga rock art from ongoing industrial threats.

Murujuga Traditional Custodians, along with local supporters and allies, addressed the media outside Ms Plibersek’s office on March 2.

“We are here this morning on Gadigal Country to stand with Traditional custodians around the country in opposition to the Federal Government continuing to allow industry to desecrate our culture, our communities and our Country,” Mardudhunera woman and former chair of the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation Raelene Cooper said.

“The minister has just made international headlines announcing the World Heritage values of our sacred Murujuga rock art, but she’s allowing Woodside’s Burrup Hub to continue pumping out massive emissions…