Truth-telling commission reaches critical milestone

VICTORIA’S historic truth-telling process – the Yoorrook Justice Commission – has reached a critical milestone, concluding its social injustice public hearings that have laid bare systemic structural racism compounding the state’s brutal colonial history.

On Thursday in Melbourne – unceded Wurundjeri lands – the state’s Treasurer and Minister for Economic Growth, Tim Pallas, gave evidence on the Labor government’s efforts to improve economic prosperity for First Peoples.

Minister Pallas oversees the government’s economic policy and strategy around management of public funds and resources, including planning and delivery of major…