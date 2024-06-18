Truth-telling on an island of sorrows

WITH its resort-style appearance and pristine beaches that are swarmed by countless tourists each year, it’s hard to believe Wadjemup (or Rottnest Island) in Western Australia is also home to Australia’s largest recorded Aboriginal Deaths in Custody site.

But just metres behind the thousand- dollar-a-night villas looking out over million- dollar yachts lies one of Australia’s greatest shames: a mass burial ground containing the bodies of hundreds of Aboriginal prisoners.

Even today, many of the tourists who flock to Rottnest Island to take selfies with the world-famous Quokkas are unaware of the island’s dark secrets and its disturbing past…