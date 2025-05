MONAROO Elder Uncle BJ Cruse is again flying overseas to call out the Australian Government’s breach of human rights to the United Nations (UN).

It relates to the compulsory acquisition of land at Fisheries Beach, Eden, in Yuin Country, by the Commonwealth of Australia, on behalf of the Department of Defence, in September 2002.

Uncle BJ said the land was granted to the Aboriginal people under the 1999 International Regional Forest Agreement (RFA).