Uncle Jim laughs off fine for protecting Country

JIM Everett puralia meenamatta has been convicted of trespass and fined $500 plus court costs for protecting native forests from logging.

The case stemming from March 2024 was heard without the Palawa Elder being there.

Supporters turned out in force outside the Hobart Magistrates Court, inside, the court gallery was full.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted by Tasmanian Aboriginal community member Ruth Langford (Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung) who has been campaigning alongside Everett.

She told the magistrate that Everett was a senior Elder standing up…