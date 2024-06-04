Victoria Police apologise to the Stolen Generations

VICTORIAN Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton issued a long-awaited apology to Elders of the Stolen Generations and their families at the Aborigines Advancement League on Friday, May 25.

Commemorating National Sorry Day – which was held the following day, May 26 – the Chief Commissioner spoke before a packed and emotional auditorium.

“I am sorry for the profound distress caused and the trauma experienced by so many Aboriginal families,” he said.

“For over a hundred years, whether on our own initiative or in assisting other agencies or organisations, Victoria Police contributed to the Stolen Generations by enforcing policies…