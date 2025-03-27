Victoria’s Treaty negotiations are finally getting underway

AS Victoria’s first Treaty negotiations look set to begin, the Koori Mail spoke with Jidah Clark, a Djab Wurrung man and Chair of the Treaty Authority, to learn more about its role in the process.

While the first treaty legislation was passed by the Victorian Parliament in 2018 – the first of any kind in Australia – establishing the Treaty Assembly, it was decided that an independent body was required to serve as a negotiator between Traditional Owners and the state government.

As such, the Victorian Parliament established the Treaty…