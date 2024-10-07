Vile, racist comments shock hip-hop stars

AFTER millions of viewers around the world tuned in to watch their captivating performance on Americas Got Talent in June, father and son hip-hop duo FLEWNT and INKABEE should have returned home to Perth on a high.

Instead, FLEWNT was met with offensive online abuse, hate, and a barrage of racist comments on his social media almost as soon as he touched back down from Los Angeles (LA).

“I couldn’t believe it. I mean, I know there’s always that negative comment or two out there – but this was just insane,” FLEWNT told the Koori Mail.

“I could see that Mob and community were already calling out the racist comments on the Facebook post, but the more I read, the more angry I felt about the comments…