Artist and Koori Mail cartoonist Danny Eastwood is used to creating his designs on all sorts of media but a vintage Porsche was a first.

Eastwood has hand- painted the luxury car for former Nascar racer Ron Goodman, who will drive it for a charity rally in central Australia.

Goodman is the owner and driving force at Exclusive Bodywerks in Sydney and an official body repairer for some of the world’s most prestigious cars.

And, as a Porsche lover, is responsible for repairing rare vintage cars, like the 356 Porsche Eastwood painted.

“They’re going to Uluru,” Eastwood told the Koori Mail.

“And then, after it’s finished doing the rally for the children’s hospital, they’re taking it back over to Europe.

“Everything I did was hand painted, then polished over again, with the help of my son and a friend.”