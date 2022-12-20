FURTHER details about what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would look like and how it might impact communities will be released before the referendum.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said Australians would be “well informed” about what they were voting for when they go to the ballot box.

“They will well understand the reason for the Voice to improve the life outcomes for First Nations people, but also issues around how it will work,” she said.

“And, importantly, what it will mean in uniting this country.”

Ms Burney said she wouldn’t get ahead of the working groups tasked with refining the detail but it was clear what the voice will be and will not be.

“It will not have a veto right of the parliament,” Ms Burney said.

“It’s advisory and it will also not have a program delivery function.”

The federal opposition National Party has already come out against the establishment of the Voice…