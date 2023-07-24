INDIGENOUS Australians Minister Linda Burney says the proposed Indigenous Voice would be a two-way relationship that’s key to solving long-running issues.

As campaigning ahead of the referendum ramps up, Ms Burney said the dynamic between government and the proposed body would be based on trust.

“The relationship I want with the Voice is a two-way process, one of respect, one of listening to fresh ideas about intractable problems,” she told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

“The Voice is about two things: it’s about making a practical difference to the shocking social justice outcomes for Aboriginal people, and of course, it’s about that wonderful unifying aspect of recognising 65,000 years of history in our constitution.”

The comments follow an address by Ms Burney at the National Press Club, where she outlined that the Voice would have four main policy areas of health, education, jobs and housing.

The minister said she would respect the independence of the Voice…