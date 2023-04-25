STAR Queensland Firebirds goal-shooter Donnell Wallam is making a case for Diamonds’ Netball World Cup selection despite her team’s winless start to the Super Netball season.

The Nyoongar woman is confident that despite the Firebirds’ predicament it won’t impact her chances of winning selection for Australia for the key tournament in South Africa.

Netball’s 16th World Cup will be held entirely at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28–August 6.

Wallam, 29, has been a shining light for the Firebirds, who have struggled to put together four quarters in four games this season.

Wallam sits third in goals scored behind Jamaican representative duo Jhaniele Fowler and Shimona Nelson and tops the Super stats for offensive rebounds.

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich will name her squad at the end of the domestic season for the July-August tournament in Cape Town, where Australia will look to wrest back the trophy from…