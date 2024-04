NGARRINDJERI woman Ally Wilson and Wiradjuri and Gamilaroi-Gomeroi man William Hickey led Australia to a triumphant FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup championship in Singapore last weekend.

Wilson and Hickey were part of the respective four-person ‘Gangurrus’ women’s and men’s teams that swept past formidable opposition to claim double honours at the popular tournament, cementing Australia’s status…