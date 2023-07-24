THE annual National NAIDOC Week Awards ceremony in Meanjin (Brisbane) was a spectacular evening, recognising the outstanding contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make to improve the lives of people in their communities and beyond.

Hosted by Mark Coles Smith and Casey Donovan, the awards recognise the various ways Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people work to improve their communities and beyond.

The evening featured performances by Thelma Plum, Breanna Lee and the Thaiwa Dance Team.

Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers OAM received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which honours a First Nations person who has dedicated their life to their community.

Starting her life on Erambie mission in central New South Wales, the Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri woman has transformed the lives of First Nations people with her work in education and health.

Arrente Elder William Tilmouth was named Elder of the Year in recognition of his 40 years advocating for the rights, justice and self- determination of his people.

Aunty Dr Matilda House-Williams, who helped set up the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in 1972, was named Female Elder of the Year.

Dr Kelvin Kong…