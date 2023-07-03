FIRST Nations people from around the north and as far away as the outer Torres Strait Islands converged on Townsville for the second Women’s State of Origin clash between Queensland and NSW.

A crowd of 18,275 were at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 22 to see NSW win 18-14.

However, having won the opening game in Sydney 18-10, Queensland was crowned champion of the series.

With the match coinciding with the start of the school holidays, many parents from the region were in Townsville to collect their children from boarding school.

The following day, June 23, the North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA) opened in Townsville.

An inclusive celebration of arts, culture and community featuring performances by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander entertainers, the festival runs for 17 days.

The Koori Mail spoke to numerous visitors including Alphie Hosea, Ena Blanket, Myrtle Hosea and Lasika Warria from Badu Island.

“I will be going to the ladies’ football and we are also here to take home some students for school…