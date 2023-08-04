AUSTRALIA has gone green and gold for the Matildas with more than 75,000 fans turning up to watch their first World Cup match against Ireland.

The Matildas kicked off their campaign at Stadium Australia with a 1-0 win thanks to step-in captain Steph Catley’s penalty in the second half as the ‘Tillies’ opened their campaign last week.

Close to 1.4 million tickets have been snapped up, surpassing previous tournament records. More Matildas jerseys have sold than the Socceroos managed during and since the 2022 men’s World Cup, according to sportswear brand Nike.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at the 42,000-capacity Sydney Football Stadium, but Football Australia (FA) and FIFA agreed to take a chance and flip the game to the bigger venue.

All of Australia’s major cities, including Melbourne’s iconic football hub Federation Square, are turning green and gold with dedicated live sites. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sent a message of support to the Matildas ahead of their opening…