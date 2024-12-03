Working in Harmony on the football field

THREE Indigenous rugby league teams flew the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags proudly at the NSWRL Harmony 9s tournament at Wollongong recently.

Two junior teams – under-16s and under-18s – and a senior men’s team were among nearly 90 others which played in the event at the Croom Road Sports Complex on the NSW south coast.

The senior men’s team was led by player-coach and captain Troy Dargin.

“We had a fast and mobile side this year with a bit of experience also,” Dargin said.

“We had Michael Lett, our captain and former NRL player, play for us,” he said.

“A lot of the boys knew…