THE long hours of training by young dancers, Maddison Gibson, 11, and Sonny Maree Abraham,13, have paid off.

The two Noongar girls have won auditions to perform in the US in April. Maddison, a jazz cheer-dancer, and Sonny, a cheer-dancer, were invited, along with 21 other dancers in their dance school, to perform in Florida and California after they auditioned for several US events.

The girls come from two different WA dance schools. Sonny will compete in…