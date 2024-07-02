Yuin Elder to address the UN on institutional cultural child abuse

UNCLE BJ Cruse will address the United Nations (UN) this month (July).

It is his latest bid to get redress for himself and other Aboriginal people who experienced mental and physical abuse as a child.

In his three-minute address the Yuin Elder describes his week-long ordeal at a public hospital when he was five.

“The nurses dressed me in a makeshift gown fashioned from an empty flour sack. Stencilled on the front and back was the word ‘Abo’ which is short for Aboriginal. It symbolises a half human,” he said.

“I was made to follow the nurse all day, constantly holding onto her apron strings in each hand. Failing to turn at the same time and direction I would pull a left or right apron string undone and she would slap me on the…