ABORIGINAL communities, service providers, public servants, elected officials, philanthropists, business leaders, activists, inspiration thinkers, academics and local community came together last week for ChangeFest 2023 in Lutruwita (Tasmania).

More than 500 people attended.

Ideas, inspiration and real examples of making positive social change, as well as obstacles and challenges were discussed during the three days.

ChangeFest is dubbed a movement. It has grown from four Logan (southeast Queensland) organisations banding together to assist community-driven social change, celebrating grassroots leadership and practical partnerships.

ChangeFest organisers observed the discomfort of First Nations leaders at the 2018 gathering and so, in a statement, agreed on the importance of putting First Nations first.

There is now a strong emphasis on empowering First Nations people, and the gatherings are attracting lots of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation.

National gatherings have since been held in…