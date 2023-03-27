BRIDGET Cama believes it’s time to take a different approach to Close the Gap.

Ms Cama co-chairs the Uluru Youth Dialogue and spoke at the launch of the 2023 Close the Gap campaign in Sydney.

“Australians know that the gap exists between Indigenous and non- Indigenous Australians,” she said.

“Government-implemented initiatives, policies and laws imposed on us and our communities to address or manage First Nations affairs have not worked.

“They continue to fail us because at every stage we are shut out of the decision-making processes.”

The Close the Gap campaign represents more than 50 organisations who, since 2006, have advocated for Aboriginal and Torres Strait…